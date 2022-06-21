PRECIOUS-Gold stalls as rising yields, rate hike bets counter dollar dip

* U.S. Fed Chair Powell to testify before Congress this week

By Ashitha Shivaprasad

June 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices were subdued on Tuesday as rising U.S. Treasury yields and aggressive rate hike bets dimmed bullion's appeal despite a pullback in the dollar.

Spot gold were flat at $1,839.00 per ounce by 10:03 a.m. ET (1403 GMT). U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,840.70.

"Treasury yields are slightly higher and there is a small bounce back in U.S. equities, both putting some pressure on gold. However, the dollar is down and is offering some support." said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

Denting bullion's appeal, benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year rose and U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday. [.N] [US/]

Capping gold's downside, however, the dollar index fell 0.5%, making greenback-priced bullion more attractive for overseas buyers.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Federal Reserve announced its biggest interest rate hike since 1994. Following suit, other major central banks were also leaning towards aggressive monetary policy tightening to tame soaring inflation.

European Central Bank Chief Christine Lagarde reaffirmed rate hike plans this week, with the Bank of England's chief economist also echoing similar thoughts.

Inflation usually spurs safe-haven buying of gold, but rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of the non-yielding bullion.

"There are conflicting factors at play that have prevented the metal from making a decisive move in one or the other direction", Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index said, adding "the fact it (gold) hasn't completely broken down means there are other factors supporting."

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will testify in Washington D.C. later this week.

"The Fed in the last meeting was at its maximum hawkishness" and that should decelerate going forward, Blue Line's Streible said.

Spot silver rose 1.3% to $21.86 per ounce, platinum gained 1.3% to $943.58, and palladium rose 3% to $1,902.07 per ounce.

