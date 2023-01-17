PRECIOUS-Gold stalls as firmer dollar counter slower rate-hike hopes

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Wednesday as the dollar held firm, although expectations of slower pace of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve limited losses in zero-yielding bullion.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was unchanged at $1,907.59 per ounce, as of 0053 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were flat at $1,910.30.

* The dollar index =USD edged up 0.1%. A stronger dollar tends to make bullion more expensive for other currency holders.

* The U.S. central bank raised rates by 75 basis points (bps) four times last year, before slowing to a 50 bps increase in December. Traders are mostly pricing in a 25 bps rate hike increase at the Fed's next policy meeting. FEDWATCH

* Lower rates tend to be beneficial for gold, as they decrease the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

* Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO on Tuesday reported a 13.4% sequential rise in gold production in what could be its highest quarterly output last year.

* SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.3% to 909.24 tonnes on Tuesday.

* Spot silver XAG= was steady at $23.91, platinum XPT= fell 0.1% to $1,038.19 while palladium XPD= lost 0.2% to $1,740.64.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK Core CPI YY Dec

0700 UK CPI YY Dec

1000 EU HICP Final MM, YY Dec

1330 US PPI Machine Manug'ing Dec

1330 US Retail Sales MM Dec

1415 US Industrial Production MM Dec

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

