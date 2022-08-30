PRECIOUS-Gold slips with more Fed rate hikes on the horizon

* Dollar index down 0.2%

* Move back above $1,765 could get gold bulls excited - analyst (Recasts, adds comments and updates prices)

By Ashitha Shivaprasad

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Tuesday as investors positioned for a period of high interest rates in the United States and elsewhere.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,730.99 per ounce by 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) after hitting a one-month low of $1,719.56 on Monday. U.S. gold futures eased 0.5% to $1,741.70.

"There is continued pressure on gold from (Federal Reserve Chair) Powell's last week comments that raised expectation of a more aggressive Fed. Gold being a non-interest bearing asset will have more competition," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

At last week's Jackson Hole meet in Wyoming, the Fed and the European Central Bank struck a hawkish tone, pledging all efforts to tame high inflation even if economic growth takes a hit.

Most traders were now expecting a 75 basis points hike in September.

However, gold will eventually diverge and see some safe-haven flows at some point if the economy begins to slow, added Meger.

Capping gold's declines to some extent, the dollar index was down 0.2%, making bullion cheaper for overseas buyers.

"A move back above $1,765 could get gold bulls excited once more but that may be easier said than done if trading over the last few sessions is anything to go by," Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

Spot silver fell 0.9% to $18.58 per ounce, while platinum dropped 1.6% to $849.98.

Palladium fell 2.3% to $2,097.07.

"Industrial precious metals are vulnerable ... The recent rally in (platinum) group metals was running out of steam, which suggested platinum and silver were most vulnerable to additional price declines," TD Securities wrote in a note. (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 7)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.