PRECIOUS-Gold slips to over 1-wk low as US dollar, yields surge

By Harshit Verma

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Tuesday, as bullion's appeal dimmed in the face of a stronger U.S. dollar and higher Treasury yields, while investors strapped in for key inflation data this week for further rate guidance on U.S. rates.

Spot gold price in USD per oz https://tmsnrt.rs/3t8vFGS

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.