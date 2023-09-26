News & Insights

GLD

PRECIOUS-Gold slips to over 1-wk low as US dollar, yields surge

Credit: REUTERS/Arko Datta

September 26, 2023 — 06:13 am EDT

Written by Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

By Harshit Verma

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Tuesday, as bullion's appeal dimmed in the face of a stronger U.S. dollar and higher Treasury yields, while investors strapped in for key inflation data this week for further rate guidance on U.S. rates.

