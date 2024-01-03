PRECIOUS-Gold slips to one-week low as dollar firms ahead of Fed minutes

By Hissay Ongmu Bhutia

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped to their lowest in a week on Wednesday as the dollar firmed, while investors looked ahead to the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting and U.S. jobs data for more clarity on potential interest rate cuts.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.3% to $2,053.10 per ounce as of 1021 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were down 0.5% to $2,062.20 per ounce.

"Gold is holding steady as markets still grapple with the odds surrounding Fed rate cuts this year," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity Group.

"Spot gold should retain its upside bias as long as the Fed rate cuts narrative can remain intact. However, the precious metal may be forced into unwinding recent gains if the Fed isn't able to press ahead with the policy pivot as anticipated for 2024."

Traders are cautious ahead of the release of minutes from the U.S. central bank's December policy meeting, due at 1900 GMT on Wednesday. Investors are also keenly awaiting a slew of U.S. economic data this week, including non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

Futures markets see a 70% chance of a 25 basis points rate cut at the March meeting, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

"We note that despite the Fed's capitulation on forward guidance on 13 December, there remains a large gap between the market's expectations of aggressive rate cuts and the Fed's most recent 'dot plot' projection," Mike Ingram, Market Analyst at Kinesis Money, said.

"The minutes of the FOMC's December meeting, expected later today, may shed further light on the Fed's current thinking."

Markets are also keeping a close eye on the tensions in the Middle East after Israel killed Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in a drone strike in Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday.

Spot silver XAG= fell 1.1% to $23.3827 per ounce, hitting its lowest since Dec. 13, 2023. Platinum XPT= was down 0.9% at $973.24 and palladium XPD= fell 0.6% to $1,074.25 per ounce.

Spot gold price in USD per oz https://tmsnrt.rs/3NQxEai

(Reporting by Hissay Ongmu Bhutia in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)

((HissayOngmu.Bhutia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.