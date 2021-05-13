PRECIOUS-Gold slips to 1-week low as U.S. bond yields, dollar climb

* U.S. consumer prices post largest gain since 2009

* 10-year Treasury yields climb to over 1-month high

* Focus now on U.S. jobless claims, retail sales data (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)

By Brijesh Patel

May 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped to a one-week low on Thursday, weighed down by higher Treasury yields and a stronger dollar after a sharp rise in U.S. consumer prices boosted expectations of early interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,814.21 per ounce by 0921 GMT, after falling to its lowest since May 6 at $1,811.74.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,814.20.

"The real yields continue to rise and there is speculation in the market that there would be a surprise tightening by the Federal Reserve," said Xiao Fu, head of commodities markets strategy at Bank of China International.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields jumped to their highest in more than a month, while the dollar index rose 0.2% against its rivals. [US/]

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices jumped the most in nearly 12 years in April, intensifying concerns over rising inflation and bets over an earlier-than-expected Fed rate hike.

However, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the twin surprises of weak jobs growth and strong inflation in April has not dented the central bank's plans to keep its support for the economy wide open.

The Fed has pledged to keep interest rates low until the economy reaches full employment, and inflation hits 2% and is on track to "moderately" exceed that level for some time.

Investor focus now shifts to the U.S. jobless claims report due later in the day and retail sales data on Friday for further clues on recovery in the world's biggest economy.

"The Fed is probably quite focused on unemployment as a reason for keeping the narrative dovish," Nicholas Frappell, global general manager at ABC Bullion, said.

"Given the Flexible Average Inflation target, there is awareness that the Fed can allow for some inflationary room."

