PRECIOUS-Gold slips; set for best quarter in six as Ukraine crisis stokes demand

Credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

Gold inched lower on Thursday but prices were set for their biggest quarterly gain since September 2020, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict lifted demand for the safe-haven metal.

    March 31 (Reuters) - Gold inched lower on Thursday but
prices were set for their biggest quarterly gain since September
2020, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict lifted demand for the
safe-haven metal. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold <XAU=> was down 0.3% at $1,926.46 per ounce by
0245 GMT. U.S. gold futures <GCv1> were down 0.4% at $1,931.00.
    * The metal has gained about 5.6% so far in the quarter and
1% in the month.
    * Ukrainian forces are preparing for new Russian attacks in
the east of the country as Moscow builds up its troops there
after suffering setbacks near the capital Kyiv, President
Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday. [nL5N2VX7KZ]
    * The dollar index slipped to a near one-month low in the
previous session, making gold less expensive for other currency
holders. [USD/]
    * U.S. Treasury yields fell while a key part of the yield
curve steepened on Wednesday, unwinding recent moves betting
that aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening could send the
world's largest economy into recession. [US/]
    * Lower yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding
non-paying bullion.
    * Spot silver <XAG=> fell 0.7% to $24.67 per ounce, but was
on course for its best quarterly rise since June 2021. Platinum
<XPT=> shed 0.6% to $984.26 but was set for its biggest
quarterly gain since March 2021.
    * Palladium <XPD=> was down 0.5% to $2,255.28 but was on
course for its sharpest quarterly jump since September 2020.
    * The auto-catalyst metal has tumbled about 40% since
scaling an all-time peak on March 7 as supply concerns from
Russia eased.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0600  UK         Nationwide House Price YY   March
    0600  UK         GDP QQ/YY                      Q4
    0645  France     CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY     March
    0755  Germany    Unemployment Rate SA        March
    0900  EU         Unemployment Rate           Feb
    1230  US         Initial Jobless Clm         Weekly
    1230  US         Consumption, Adjusted MM    Feb

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
 ((Asha.Sistla@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223
8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2808; Reuters Messaging:
asha.sistla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

