PRECIOUS-Gold slips on upbeat risk sentiment as inflation fears ebb

By Brijesh Patel

May 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Tuesday as risk appetite improved after U.S. Federal Reserve officials calmed down inflation worries among investors, although the metal's losses were limited by a subdued dollar and bond yields.

Spot gold slid 0.3% to $1,876.24 per ounce by 0250 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,876.30 per ounce.

"The sentiment pendulum swung back to the bullish side overnight, after a procession of Federal Reserve officials talked down inflation risks. That led to a broad-based recovery in equity markets and has seen gold's momentum temporarily halted," OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

"Gold's critical support level lies around $1,845 an ounce, its 200-day moving average. As long as it holds above there, the uptrend remains intact."

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he expects the inflation rate to be above 2% both this year and the next but several Fed officials, including Bullard, continued to support the central bank's policy in separate remarks.

Asian shares climbed in early trade, tracking a Wall Street rally overnight, as investors tempered fears about inflation-driven rate hikes. [MKTS/GLOB]

Meanwhile, Bitcoin jumped more than 10% during a surge in cryptocurrencies on Monday, regaining some ground lost due to a sell-off over the weekend.

Offering some respite to gold, the dollar was languishing near four-month lows against major currencies, while U.S. Treasury long-dated yields fell to two-week lows. [US/] [USD/]

Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

Holding of SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.3% to 1046.12 tonnes on Monday from 1042.92 tonnes on Friday. [GOL/ETF]

Elsewhere, palladium rose 0.5% to $2,741.19 per ounce, after falling to a one-month low on Monday.

Elsewhere, palladium rose 0.5% to $2,741.19 per ounce, after falling to a one-month low on Monday.

Silver fell 0.7% at $27.60 per ounce, while platinum was steady at $1,174.

