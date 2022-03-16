PRECIOUS-Gold slips on Ukraine peace talks, looming Fed rate hike

(New throughout, adds comments, details, updates prices)

* 10-year U.S. Yields rise to mid-2019 highs

* Wall Street surges on Ukraine peace talks, Fed on tap

* Fed policy statement, projections due at 1800 GMT

March 16 (Reuters) - Gold fell to a more than two-week low on Wednesday as safe-haven appeal of the metal was dimmed by hopes of progress in Russia-Ukraine talks, with rising bond yields adding pressure to bullion as markets braced for a U.S. interest rate hike.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,909.87 per ounce as of 10:59 ET (1459 GMT), after touching its lowest since March 1 at $1,903.59 earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.9% to $1,912.80.

"Everybody is anticipating the Federal Reserve verdict this afternoon and the big question is, whether it is a quarter point or half point rate hike," RJO Futures senior market strategist Bob Haberkorn said.

"Stocks have been resilient this morning and bouncing back so there is a risk-on sentiment in the market and gold being a safety asset, is lower for the time being."

Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Wednesday, led by gains in technology and financial stocks. [.N]

The policy statement, due at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), will be followed by news conference Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Traders are pricing in an increase of at least 25 basis points.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit almost three-year highs. Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, and consequently higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. [US/]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said peace talks were sounding more realistic, even as Russia's invasion continued, but that more time was needed.

"Some positive news reports on the Russia-Ukraine war front and the recent big drop in crude oil prices are lifting marketplace sentiment," Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals, wrote in a note.

Spot silver fell 1.1% to $24.59 per ounce, while platinum rose 1.6% to $1,001.25.

Palladium edged 0.6% higher to $2,438.68 per ounce amid receding supply fears.

