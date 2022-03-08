PRECIOUS-Gold slips on stronger dollar, yields; palladium gains
March 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Wednesday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, while palladium gained on supply worries as Western countries ramped up sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold
* U.S. gold futures
* Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose to 1,067.3 tonnes on Tuesday - their highest since March 2021. [GOL/ETF]
* U.S. Treasury yields surged, bouncing off eight-week lows, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell supported raising rates this month. [US/]
* The dollar index held firm near a more than 1-1/2-year high hit on Monday. [USD/]
* Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Higher rates also boost the dollar, pressuring the greenback-priced precious metal.
* U.S. President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil and other energy imports on Tuesday, while Britain said it would phase out the import of Russian oil and oil products by 2022.
* Palladium
* A market authority said on Tuesday that Russian refiners can continue to sell platinum and palladium in London, a day after new Russian gold and silver bars were blocked from markets in London and New York.
* Among other metals, spot silver
