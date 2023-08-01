PRECIOUS-Gold slips on optimism for soft landing for US economy

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Gold retreated on Tuesday as the dollar firmed and hopes of a soft landing for a resilient U.S. economy and that Chinese stimulus measures will drive economic growth dented safe-haven demand for bullion.

Spot gold XAU= eased 0.4% to $1,956.61 per ounce by 0954 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 dropped 0.7% to $1,956.30.

The dollar index hit its highest in three weeks.USD/

"It's increasingly likely the U.S. will achieve that holy grail of the soft landing for the economy ... and China authorities keep telegraphing the intention to deploy considerable stimulus," said ActivTrades senior analyst Ricardo Evangelista.

"All of this is creating a wave of optimism in the financial markets, which hits the safe-haven gold," Evangelista said. He predicted gold prices would trade in a tight range around $1,950 barring surprises. .N

U.S. banks reported tighter credit standards and weaker loan demand during the second quarter, Federal Reserve survey data released on Monday showed, while separate data last week showed slowing inflation and strong economic growth.

Also on Monday, China's State Council issued measures to restore and expand consumption in the automobile, real estate and services sector.

Gold ended July 2.3% higher, its best month in four, on expectations that global central banks were near the end of their rate-hiking cycle, boosting demand for zero-yield bullion.

"Inflation is coming down but the question is whether the disinflation process is happening fast enough for central bankers around the globe. This is why the central banks are sticking with the data-dependant mantra," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Traders awaited the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing PMI for July and the U.S. Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report for June due at 1400 GMT.

Spot silver XAG= slipped 1% to $24.53 an ounce, platinum XPT= fell 1.4% to $935.84 and palladium XPD= dipped 1% to $1,268.83.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

