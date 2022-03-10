PRECIOUS-Gold slips on higher yields; set for second weekly gain on Ukraine woes

(Adds analyst comments, details and updates prices)

March 11 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Friday, as U.S. Treasury yields gained on red-hot inflation data capping bullion's safe-haven appeal, but prices were set for a second weekly gain after talks between Russia and Ukraine failed to make any progress.

Spot gold shed 0.3% to $1,990.70 per ounce by 0417 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% to $1,996.30.

"To a large degree it's going to be a war-driven trade again. But what's going to cap sentiment in the absence of any war-time escalation is the FOMC, which is going to be a little bit more hawkish than what markets have currently priced in," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose after U.S. inflation data saw its sharpest increase in 40 years, locking in expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week, while the European Central Bank took a hawkish turn on Thursday. [US/]

Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Investors scurried to safe-haven assets over the Ukraine crisis that led to a rally in gold prices, which have jumped as much as 8.5% in the last two weeks, bringing them closer to their record levels hit in August 2020.

Spot gold may retest a support at $1,976 per ounce, a break could cause a fall into $1,924-$1,953 range, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao. [TECH/C]

Palladium , used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, rose 0.6% to $2,945.52 per ounce. The metal hit a record high of $3,440.76 on Monday, driven by fears of supply disruptions from top producer Russia.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.8% to $25.68 per ounce, while platinum was down 0.6% to $1,062.51 and was set for its worst weekly decline since November. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Asha.Sistla@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2808; Reuters Messaging: asha.sistla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1)

