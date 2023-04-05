US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold slips on firmer dollar ahead of US payrolls data

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

April 05, 2023 — 09:21 pm EDT

Written by Kavya Guduru for Reuters ->

April 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Thursday as the dollar firmed ahead of a much awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls report, as investors sought clarity on whether the Federal Reserve might take a breather on its monetary tightening path.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was down 0.3% at $2,014.79 per ounce, as of 0101 GMT, after hitting an over one-year high on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were steady at $2,034.70.

* The dollar index =USD was 0.1% higher, making bullion expensive for overseas buyers. USD/

* The U.S. services sector slowed more than expected in March as demand cooled, while a measure of prices paid by services businesses fell to the lowest in nearly three years.

* The ADP National Employment report on Wednesday showed that U.S. private employers hired far fewer workers than expected in March, suggesting the labour market was cooling.

* Investors now await Friday's non-farm payrolls report for March, with economists polled by Reuters expecting new jobs of about 240,000.

* Markets see a 54.2% chance of the Fed standing pat on interest rates in May, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

* Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester, however, said on Wednesday it was too early to know if the Fed would need to raise interest rates at its May policy meeting, even as she predicted rates will need to move higher.

* While gold is traditionally considered a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates dim non-yielding bullion's appeal.

* Spot silver XAG= shed 1% to $24.73 per ounce, platinum XPT= rose 0.3% to $999.68 and palladium XPD= eased 0.1% to $1,428.25.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0145 China Caixin Services PMI Mar

0430 India Cash Reserve Ratio

0600 Germany Industrial Output Feb

0600 UK Halifax House Prices Mar

0830 UK All Sector PMI Mar

0830 UK S&P Global/CIPS Cons PMI Mar

1230 US Initial Jobless Claims Weekly

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.