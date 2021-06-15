PRECIOUS-Gold slips on dollar strength as markets await U.S. Fed statement

June 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday due to a stronger dollar as investors look forward to the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for hints on tapering of economic support measures.

* Spot gold XAU= was down 0.2% at $1,855.12 per ounce, by 0114 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were steady at $1,856.20 per ounce.

* The dollar =USD held steady near a one-month high against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. USD/

* U.S. retail sales dropped more than expected in May, data on Tuesday showed, while producer prices jumped by 6.6% year-over-year during the month, the largest gain since November 2010.

* The U.S. central bank is expected to acknowledge the first conversations among its policymakers on when and how fast to pare back the massive bond-buying program launched in 2020 at its policy meeting later in the day.

* Recent data showing a spike in U.S. consumer prices have raised concerns over rising inflation. But, Fed officials have said rising inflationary pressures are transitory and ultra-easy monetary settings will stay in place for some time.

* Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation that could follow stimulus measures.

* Demand for gold from jewellers and central banks will recover in 2021 but remain below pre-pandemic levels, while buying of bullion by exchange traded funds (ETFs) will fall sharply, consultants Metals Focus said.

* Silver XAG= eased 0.1% to $27.62 per ounce, palladium XPD= gained 0.1% to $2,765.96, while platinum XPT= fell 0.2% to $1,151.54.

