PRECIOUS-Gold slips from record peak but holds above $2,100 ahead of Powell testimony

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

March 05, 2024 — 10:03 pm EST

Written by Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

March 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday but held above the $2,100 an ounce level, after rising bets for a June U.S. interest rate cut propelled bullion to a record peak in the previous session, ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= edged down 0.2% at $2,124.46 per ounce, as of 0229 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.4% to $2,132.90.

* Spot prices hit a record peak of $2141.59 per ounce overnight on Tuesday, rallying for a fifth straight session.

* U.S.services industry growth slowed a bit in February amid a decline in employment and new orders for U.S.-manufactured goods dropped more than expected in January.

* Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hovered near one-month low levels, making non-yielding bullion more attractive. US/

* Money market pricing shows traders see a 71% probability that the Fed would begin cutting rates in June, up from 65% on Tuesday morning, according to LSEG's interest rate probability app.

* Lower rates boost the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

* Investor focus is on Powell's first day of semi-annual testimony before Congress on the state of the U.S. economy.

* The world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin BTC=, also surged to a record high overnight before retreating sharply.

* Data showed last week U.S. manufacturing slumped further in February and inflation gradually easing, while consumer sentiment stood weak.

* Spot platinum XPT= fell 0.1% to $879.46 per ounce, and palladium XPD= edged 0.2% lower to $946.51, while silver XAG= dropped 0.4% to $23.59.

DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)

0030 Australia Real GDP QQ, YY SA Q4

0930 UK S&P Global PMI Composite Feb

1315 US ADP National Employment Feb

1500 US Fed's Powell bi-annual testimony --

1500 US Wholesale inventory Jan

1500 US JOLTS Job Openings Jan

1600 Brazil Industrial Output MM, YY Jan

1900 US Fed issues the Beige Book --

