PRECIOUS-Gold slips from 2-month peak, palladium holds near record high

By Sethuraman N R

April 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased from a two-month high on Thursday ahead of the European Central Bank's rate decision, while supply worries kept palladium near a record peak hit in the previous session.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,788 per ounce by 0927 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,797.67. U.S. gold futures were down 0.35% at $1,787 per ounce.

"We will see another shot at $1,800 as the sentiment has improved. We have not seen any further exchange traded fund outflows," Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said.

"There is also a perception that central banks are not going to do anything in changing the ultra-loose monetary policy ... the effect of that is rising gold prices," he added.

The ECB is not expected to change policy when it meets later on Thursday, but analysts say this meeting will set the stage for June, when policymakers have to decide whether to slow bond buying.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was pinned below 1.6%, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. The dollar index held near multi-week lows against most major currencies. [USD/] [US/]

"There is slightly weaker physical demand (for gold) at these higher prices, plus some more secondary scrap is likely to be appearing," said Nicholas Frappell, global general manager at ABC Bullion.

Meanwhile, palladium eased 1.5% to $2,830 an ounce, having surged to an all-time high of $2,891.20 per ounce on Wednesday.

Higher palladium prices reflect the tight supply situation, Commerzbank's Fritsch said, adding the palladium market is set to show a sizeable supply deficit this year, partly on account of the robust demand from the automotive industry.

Silver fell 0.9% to $26.32 per ounce and platinum was down 1.1% at $1,200.60.

