PRECIOUS-Gold slips from $1,900 as potential Russia-U.S. talks dull appeal
* Gold poised for third straight weekly gain
* Next technical level at $1,920/oz - analyst
* Platinum set for best week since June (Recasts, adds comments and details, updates prices)
By Bharat Gautam
Feb 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices retreated on Friday, after breaking above the key $1,900 level for a second consecutive session, as a Russia-U.S. meeting next week slowed investors' dash to the safety of bullion.
U.S. stock futures bounced on Friday and selling pressure eased in Asian share markets after the U.S. Secretary of State agreed to a meeting with Russia's foreign minister, raising hopes for a diplomatic solution to the East-West standoff over Ukraine. [MKTS/GLOB]
One of the deepest crises in post-Cold War relations is playing out in Europe as Russia wants security guarantees, including Kyiv never joining NATO, and the U.S. and allies offer arms control and confidence-building measures.
"We are seeing gold in extension of that invasion trade, said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda and "the next technical level to watch is around $1,920, so there's certainly technical basis to see gold prices rise."
On Thursday, gold rose as much as 1.8%, breaking past $1,900/oz for the first time since June 11, with analysts expecting a further rally if tensions continue to escalate, and vice-versa.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields firmed, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-paying bullion. [US/]
Spot gold, however, is set for a third straight weekly gain, up about 1.7% so far.
"In the short term, bullion market inflows have clearly been buttressed by Russia/Ukraine geopolitics, higher equity market vols, and inflation hedge demand," analysts at Citi said in a note.
