PRECIOUS-Gold slips for third session as investors return to risk assets

March 28, 2023 — 05:57 am EDT

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

By Ashitha Shivaprasad

March 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices dipped for a third straight session on Tuesday, retreating further from the key $2,000 mark, with investors turning towards higher-risk assets as banking turmoil subsides, although a softer dollar limited losses.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.2% at $1,951.80 per ounce, as of 0924 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.1% to $1,952.10. Last week, gold breached the $2,000 level after bank contagion fears bolstered safe-haven flows.

European stocks extended their recovery as investors hoped that the banking crisis will be contained after a buyout deal for the failed Silicon Valley Bank. .EU

Gold is under pressure as calm has returned to the market after the recent developments in the banking sector, thereby lifting riskier assets, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

In the near-term, gold prices could slip to $1,933, but the outlook for gold remains bullish with fast approaching peak in U.S. rates and a danger of hitting a recession in coming months, Hansen added.

Markets are expecting a 48.7% chance of the Federal Reserve maintaining rates at the current range in May, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Last week, the Fed indicated it was on the verge of pausing further rate hikes.

"Near-term the focus remains on the financial market turmoil and how U.S. economic data evolves, which influences the monetary policy of the Fed," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

"We target a price of $2,050/oz (for gold) by year-end."

Limiting gold's losses, the dollar index .DXY was down 0.1%, making bullion a more attractive bet.

Spot gold may break the resistance at $2,070 per ounce in the second quarter and rise towards $2,148, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Silver XAG= fell 1% to $22.87 per ounce, platinum XPT= lost 0.6% at $965.57, and palladium XPD= dipped 0.3% at $1,404.47.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

