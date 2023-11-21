PRECIOUS-Gold slips below $2,000 level as dollar halts slide

By Brijesh Patel

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Gold eased below the key $2,000 level on Wednesday, as the dollar stabilised from its recent drop, although expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve has reached the end of its tightening cycle put a floor under bullion prices.

"Softer yields and the dollar have been a clear benefit for gold prices, all thanks to softer U.S. economic data that has brought forward the case for the Fed's first cut in 2024," City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson said.

However, "the move lower in the U.S. dollar looks overextended ... And with an effective 4-day weekend looming in the U.S., gold currently lacks the legs to commit fully above $2,000."

The dollar =USD held steady against its rivals after dropping to a more than 2-1/2-month low in the last session, while benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR languished near two-month lows. US/USD/

A weaker dollar makes gold less expensive for other currency holders.

Fed officials agreed at their last policy meeting that they would proceed "carefully" and only raise interest rates if progress in controlling inflation faltered, the minutes of the Oct. 31-Nov. 1 gathering showed.

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. existing home sales dropped to the lowest level in more than 13 years in October.

Markets are currently pricing in a nearly 60% chance of a rate cut of at least 25 basis points by May, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding gold.

Swiss gold exports in October rose to their highest level since May as deliveries to India surged to meet demand during the country's festive season, customs data showed.

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.1% to $23.75 per ounce, while platinum XPT= was steady at $933.98. Palladium XPD= slipped 1.2% to $1,065.24.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.