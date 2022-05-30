US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as yields, dollar climb; faces 2nd monthly drop

Gold prices dropped on Tuesday, as a higher dollar and rising U.S. Treasury yields weighed on demand for greenback-priced bullion, which is set for a second straight monthly loss for the first time since March 2021.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold <XAU=> was down 0.5% at $1,847.50 per ounce, as
of 0057 GMT. U.S. gold futures <GCv1> were down 0.4% at
$1,850.40. 
    * Gold prices are down about 2.6% so far this month, their
most since September. 
    * The dollar index <=USD> rose, making bullion more
expensive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]
    * Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields leaped on Tuesday
after bond markets in the United States were closed in the
previous session for the Memorial Day holiday, lowering the
appeal of zero-yield gold. [US/]
    * The U.S. Federal Reserve should be prepared to raise
interest rates by a half percentage point at every meeting from
now on until inflation is decisively curbed, Fed Governor
Christopher Waller said on Monday, as the central bank battles
to bring down high inflation. [nL1N2XM10B] 
    * Higher short-term U.S. interest rates raise the
opportunity cost of holding bullion. 
    * Spot silver <XAG=> dipped 0.7% to $21.80 per ounce, and
has fallen about 4.1% so far this month. 
    * Platinum <XPT=> fell 0.8% to $951.31, but is still set for
its first monthly gain in three of about 2.1%. 
    * Palladium <XPD=> eased 0.2% to $2,029.61, and has dipped
about 12.6% this month, its most since November. 

    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0130  Australia  Building Approvals         April
    0130  Australia  Current Account Balance SA Q1
    0130  Australia  Net Exports Contribution   Q1
    0130  China      NBS Manufacturing PMI      May
    0645  France     GDP QQ Final               Q1
    0645  France     CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY    May
    0755  Germany    Unemployment Chg, Rate SA  May
    0900  EU         HICP Flash YY              May
    0900  EU         HICP-X F&E Flash YY        May
    1400  US         Consumer Confidence        May
 

