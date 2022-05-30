PRECIOUS-Gold slips as yields, dollar climb; faces 2nd monthly drop

May 31 (Reuters) - Gold prices dropped on Tuesday, as a higher dollar and rising U.S. Treasury yields weighed on demand for greenback-priced bullion, which is set for a second straight monthly loss for the first time since March 2021. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold <XAU=> was down 0.5% at $1,847.50 per ounce, as of 0057 GMT. U.S. gold futures <GCv1> were down 0.4% at $1,850.40. * Gold prices are down about 2.6% so far this month, their most since September. * The dollar index <=USD> rose, making bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/] * Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields leaped on Tuesday after bond markets in the United States were closed in the previous session for the Memorial Day holiday, lowering the appeal of zero-yield gold. [US/] * The U.S. Federal Reserve should be prepared to raise interest rates by a half percentage point at every meeting from now on until inflation is decisively curbed, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday, as the central bank battles to bring down high inflation. [nL1N2XM10B] * Higher short-term U.S. interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion. * Spot silver <XAG=> dipped 0.7% to $21.80 per ounce, and has fallen about 4.1% so far this month. * Platinum <XPT=> fell 0.8% to $951.31, but is still set for its first monthly gain in three of about 2.1%. * Palladium <XPD=> eased 0.2% to $2,029.61, and has dipped about 12.6% this month, its most since November. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 Australia Building Approvals April 0130 Australia Current Account Balance SA Q1 0130 Australia Net Exports Contribution Q1 0130 China NBS Manufacturing PMI May 0645 France GDP QQ Final Q1 0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY May 0755 Germany Unemployment Chg, Rate SA May 0900 EU HICP Flash YY May 0900 EU HICP-X F&E Flash YY May 1400 US Consumer Confidence May (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.