PRECIOUS-Gold slips as yields climb, faces weekly drop

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

Gold eased on Friday and was headed for a weekly fall, as higher Treasury yields dented the appeal of zero-yield bullion, with a stronger dollar adding further pressure.

* U.S. non-farm payroll data due at 1230 GMT

* Platinum, palladium down for fourth straight week

* Dollar up for second straight session.

By Bharat Gautam

April 1 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Friday and was headed for a weekly fall, as higher Treasury yields dented the appeal of zero-yield bullion, with a stronger dollar adding further pressure.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,929.90 per ounce by 0825 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.9% to $1,936.

"It is in particular the developments in the fixed income markets with yields rising again," that are pressuring gold, said Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig.

Yields on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose back above 2.4% on Friday after dropping to a one-week low in the previous session. Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which yields nothing. [US/]

The U.S. dollar firmed for a second straight session, making greenback-priced gold less appealing. [USD/]

Gold is on course to end the week about 1.4% lower, having dropped earlier this week on signs of progress in talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Negotiations aimed at ending the five-week war were set to resume even as Ukraine braced for further attacks in the south and east.

A key U.S. jobs report that could help the Federal Reserve decide whether to order an interest rate hike of up to 50 basis-points next month is due later on Friday. [USD/]

"A downside surprise on employment and earnings should not dent market rate hike pricing for 2022, with the Fed shifting to inflation-fighting mode," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management in a note.

"By contrast, a beat on jobs data would add weight to the idea that the U.S. economy has more underlying momentum than the Fed previously assumed."

Spot silver shed 0.5% to $24.65 per ounce and is set for a weekly dip.

Platinum inched 0.1% higher to $984.56, while palladium rose 0.6% to $2,274.34. Both metals were on course for a fourth consecutive weekly loss. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 3)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

