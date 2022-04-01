PRECIOUS-Gold slips as yields climb, faces weekly drop
* U.S. non-farm payroll data due at 1230 GMT
* Platinum, palladium down for fourth straight week
* Dollar up for second straight session.
By Bharat Gautam
April 1 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Friday and was headed for a weekly fall, as higher Treasury yields dented the appeal of zero-yield bullion, with a stronger dollar adding further pressure.
"It is in particular the developments in the fixed income markets with yields rising again," that are pressuring gold, said Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig.
The U.S. dollar firmed for a second straight session, making greenback-priced gold less appealing. [USD/]
Gold is on course to end the week about 1.4% lower, having dropped earlier this week on signs of progress in talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Negotiations aimed at ending the five-week war were set to resume even as Ukraine braced for further attacks in the south and east.
A key U.S. jobs report that could help the Federal Reserve decide whether to order an interest rate hike of up to 50 basis-points next month is due later on Friday. [USD/]
"A downside surprise on employment and earnings should not dent market rate hike pricing for 2022, with the Fed shifting to inflation-fighting mode," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management in a note.
"By contrast, a beat on jobs data would add weight to the idea that the U.S. economy has more underlying momentum than the Fed previously assumed."
