PRECIOUS-Gold slips as uptick in yields, dollar dent appeal

By Brijesh Patel

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Tuesday, retreating further from a 2-1/2 month peak hit last week, as a firmer dollar and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields dented demand for safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.5% to $1,813.60 per ounce by 0902 GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 1% to $1,815.80.

"The dollar has continued to strengthen a tad and the bond yields are moving higher ahead of the auction, sapping some of the demand in the gold market," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

"In addition, the market is also starting to get a bit nervous because of another failed attempt to break above this key area of resistance around the $1,835 level"

The dollar index .DXY rose 0.2% against its rivals, while benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR jumped to a more than one-week high, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion.

Sentiment in wider financial markets also remained upbeat, limiting inflows into safe-havens like gold. MKTS/GLOB

Gold scaled a 2-1/2 month peak last week after a surprisingly soft U.S. payrolls report boosted speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve might push back tapering its bond purchases.

Focus now shifts to the European Central Bank's meeting on Thursday, where it is likely to debate winding back stimulus measures as the euro zone economy roars back to life.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and possible currency debasement as central banks pumped massive stimulus into the economy to combat the pandemic's impact.

Silver XAG= slipped 1.1% to $24.39 per ounce, platinum XPT= fell 1.1% to $1,008.14 and palladium XPD= dropped 0.7% to $2,392.99.

"Several manufacturers had already announced that they will be able to produce fewer cars than originally planned this year. In our opinion, this should also have a negative impact on demand for platinum and palladium," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)

