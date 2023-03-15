PRECIOUS-Gold slips as traders look past SVB crisis, reassess Fed

By Ashitha Shivaprasad

March 15 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Wednesday, giving up gains from the U.S.-bank crisis-fuelled rally earlier this week as investors re-evaluated the Federal Reserve's rate hike path after data pointed to stubbornly high inflation.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.4% at $1,893.99 per ounce as of 0939 GMT.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.9% to $1,892.90.

Adding to the pressure, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR rose while the dollar index .DXY gained 0.2%. US/USD/

The market is sensitive to the strength of the dollar which makes gold more or less expensive for non-dollar buyers.

"Also, there is a softening in fears about the U.S. banking sector," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Gold prices hit an over one-month high on Monday as the banking turmoil initially drove bets that the Fed may even pause its rate hikes.

But data on Tuesday showed that U.S. consumer prices increased in February posing a dilemma for the Fed, whose fight against inflation has been complicated by the collapse of two regional banks.

Markets mostly expect the Fed to raise its benchmark rate by 25 basis points in its March 21-22 policy meeting, compared to a pause expectation on Monday. FEDWATCH

Still analysts said gold may find support.

"I don't think we will see gold give back the entirety of its gains from the last few days," OANDA's Erlam said, adding he expected volatility over the comning days.

Gold is traditionally known as a hedge against inflation, but higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.1% to $21.71 per ounce, platinum XPT= was 1.2% lower at $971.37 and palladium XPD= was lost 1.8% at $1,479.33.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

