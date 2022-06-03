PRECIOUS-Gold slips as solid jobs data spurs rate hike bets

* U.S. employment increased more than expected in May

* Platinum up more than 7% for the week

* Gold up for third straight week (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)

By Seher Dareen

June 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday, pressured by a stronger dollar and as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data raised concerns of aggressive monetary policy tightening.

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,855.20 per ounce by 11:13 a.m. ET (1513 GMT). U.S. gold futures were also down 0.7% to $1,859.00.

Data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May and maintained a fairly strong pace of wage increases, signs of labor market strength.

"If the Federal Reserve sees the economy continuing to remain stable in the midst of its rate raising efforts, they might feel more emboldened to raise rates at a faster pace," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Higher U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which bears no interest, while boosting the dollar in which bullion is priced.

Dollar edged up 0.1%, while U.S. benchmark 10-year yields were close to the two-week high touched earlier in the session. [USD/] [US/]

Gold prices are set to log a 0.2% gain for the week, with the metal hitting its highest since May 9 at $1,873.79 earlier in the session.

The medium-term outlook for gold is positive, said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares.

"Chinese market has reopened hence we don't rule out retail participation and market is discounting June and July rate hike events," Trivedi added.

Spot silver fell 1.4% to $21.98 per ounce, down 0.5% for the week.

Platinum fell 0.2%, to $1,020.77 per ounce yet was up 7.1% for the week, the most since June 2021.

Palladium fell 2.5% to $2,002.18 per ounce and was down around 3% for the week. (Reporting by Seher Dareen and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 5)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.