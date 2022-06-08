PRECIOUS-Gold slips as rise in U.S. bond yields dent demand
June 9 (Reuters) - Gold inched lower on Thursday, with prices restrained by rising Treasury yields ahead of key U.S. jobs and inflation data this week.
* U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday the Biden administration was looking to "reconfigure" tariffs on Chinese imports but warned that such cuts would not be a "panacea" for easing high inflation.
* The war in Ukraine has made the growth outlook far bleaker even though the global economy should avoid a bout of 1970s-style stagflation, the OECD said on Wednesday, slashing its growth forecasts and jacking up its inflation estimates.
* Bullion is often seen as a hedge against inflation.
* U.S. wholesale inventories increased slightly more than initially thought in April, suggesting that inventory investment could provide a lift to economic growth this quarter.
* The Reserve Bank of India's key interest rate was raised by 50 basis points on Wednesday as widely expected, the second hike in as many months, in a bid to cool persistently high inflation in Asia's third-largest economy.
