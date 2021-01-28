PRECIOUS-Gold slips as investors turn to dollar's safety

(Adds analyst comments, updates prices)

* Dollar hovers close to a more than 1-week high

* Palladium hits lowest since Dec. 21

* Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: https://tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

By Asha Sistla

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices slid on Thursday as investors opted for the relative shelter of the U.S. dollar from souring risk sentiment and after the U.S. Federal Reserve expressed worries over the slow pace of economic recovery.

Spot gold was down 0.1% to $1,841.50 per ounce by 1012 GMT. Prices had fallen to their lowest since Jan. 18 at $1,830.80 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures shed 0.2% to $1,840.50.

"The (Fed) meeting yesterday had no positive impact on gold because before and after the meeting, the dollar strengthened as it was sought after as a safe-haven due to other concerns in financial markets and that weighed on gold prices," said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann.

The dollar index was up 0.1% and hovered near a one-week high hit in the previous session after a sharp sell-off in global equities - with Wall Street slumping to a three-month low and European equities closing in on nearly one-month lows. [USD/] [.N] [.EU]

The Fed said the pace of the recovery in U.S. economic activity and employment had moderated in recent months, but kept its key interest rates and monthly bond purchases unchanged.

The delay in a $1.9 trillion U.S. coronavirus stimulus deal, which has not received a green signal from Republicans, weighed further on gold.

However, if equities continue to decline, buyers seeking safety could return to gold, said Harshal Barot, a senior research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus.

"We are going to see more global fiscal and monetary measures. There are concerns about stock market valuations, elevated government debts, so the macro environment is still very positive for gold."

Silver was up 0.1% to $25.26 an ounce, while platinum fell 0.5% to $1,059.79.

Palladium was down 0.1% to $2,301.32 after touching its lowest since Dec. 21 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Asha Sistla and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis) ((Asha.Sistla@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2808; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: asha.sistla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.