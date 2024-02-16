PRECIOUS-Gold slips as hot inflation data dampens rate cut expectations

By Anushree Ashish Mukherjee

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Friday and was on course for a second straight weekly fall as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields firmed after hot inflation data cooled prospects of early rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.3% to $1,997.87 per ounce at 9:26 a.m. ET (1426 GMT), and has lost 1.3% for the week so far. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were down 0.3% to $2,009.60 per ounce.

The dollar index .DXY rose 0.3% and the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR extended gains, making gold less attractive. US/USD/

Data showed that U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in January. Another report on Tuesday showed that U.S. consumer prices also rose more than expected last month.

The Fed is not likely to cut interest rates in March, thus gold will probably struggle to gain much above the $2,000 level, said Everett Millman, chief market analyst at Gainesville Coins

Economic growth in the U.S. is fairly robust, indicating higher inflation, which is a headwind for gold and "I expect gold prices to further fall to $1,960s level," he added.

Even though gold is considered an inflation hedge, higher interest rates dim non-yielding bullion's appeal.

Traders have pushed back their expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut from March to June. Currently, markets are pricing a 69% chance of a cut in June, according the CME Fed Watch Tool.

Fed Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said on Thursday that more time was needed to weigh the prospect of a rate cut.

On the physical front, gold premiums in India rose to more than four-month highs this week as demand picked up, with jewellers stocking up for the wedding season. GOL/AS

Spot platinum XPT= fell 0.6% to $892.19 per ounce, palladium XPD= was down 0.6% to $947.58 but up 10.4% for the week, while silver XAG= was 0.7% higher at $23.05.

(Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)

((anushree.ashishMukherjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

