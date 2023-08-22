PRECIOUS-Gold slips as higher US dollar, Treasury yields weigh

By Brijesh Patel

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices gave up early gains to hover near a five-month low on Tuesday, as a stronger dollar and higher bond yields dented bullion's appeal as focus shifts to the Jackson Hole Symposium for more cues on the interest rate outlook.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.2% at $1,890.39 an ounce by 09:58 a.m. EDT (1358 GMT), after rising as much as 0.6% earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 gained 0.4% to $1,930.90.

The dollar =USD rose 0.2%, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, while benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR scaled levels not seen since November 2007. USD/US/

Gold prices fell to their lowest level since March last week as strong U.S. economic data boosted bets that U.S. interest rates would stay higher for longer. Higher rates increase bond yields, making non-yielding bullion less attractive.

"The Fed is going to remain optimistic here and that's probably going to support the argument that maybe the Fed will have to do more tightening," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst of the Americas at OANDA.

Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin said the U.S. central bank needs to defend the 2% inflation target to ensure its own credibility remains intact with the public.

On the technical front, gold prices are trading below the 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. Speculators who trade on technical signals regard a break below such moving averages as a bearish sign.

Indicative of sentiment, receding fears of a U.S. slowdown and surging bond yields have gradually eroded the appeal of exchange-traded funds (ETF) backed by safe-haven gold. GOL/ETF

"Against this backdrop, gold will doubtless find it difficult to come out of the defensive in the near future. That said, sentiment is now already so bearish that it wouldn't take much to spark a price recovery," Commerzbank said in a note.

Spot silver XAG= slipped 0.5% to $23.22 an ounce while platinum XPT= rose 0.4% to $912.91. Palladium XPD= gained 1.4% to $1,262.53.

