PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar, yields firm amid Fed policy uncertainty

By Ashitha Shivaprasad

June 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Tuesday as Treasury yields and the dollar firmed, with bullion trading in a tight range as investors awaited more cues to assess the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.2% to $1,957.50 per ounce by 10:06 a.m. EDT (1406 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were mostly unchanged at $1,974.40.

The dollar index .DXY and benchmark 10-year Treasury yield ticked up, making dollar-priced, zero-yielding bullion less attractive. USD/US/

"There's nothing out there on the surface that says, gold should be positive ... It's a wait and see type of moment," said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

Investors now expect a 76% chance that the U.S. central bank will hold interest rates at its June 13-14 policy meet, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool, following 10 straight rate increases.

Gold was stabilising in light of the jobs report on Friday and with an eye on the Fed policy-setting meeting next week, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, adding that there was still uncertainty on the rate-hike path as the ISM data showed weakness across the board.

Traders will closely watch the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due on June 13.

"Next week is jam-packed with a ton of market-moving data ... I am taking a more calculated risk approach," Streible added.

The World Bank raised its 2023 global growth forecast as the U.S. and other major economies have proven more resilient than forecast, but said higher interest rates would cause a larger-than-expected drag next year.

In other metals, spot silver XAG= rose 0.8% to $23.41 per ounce, platinum XPT= was flat at $1,030.52 while palladium XPD= gained 0.9% to $1,400.53.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

