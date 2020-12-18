PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar turns positive, while U.S. stimulus news awaited

(Updates throughout, adds analyst comments)

* Gold has gained about 2.5% so far this week

* Dollar gained as much as 0.4% from Thursday's low

By Shreyansi Singh

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped after posting gains in the previous three sessions as a rebound in the dollar countered the support that came from hopes of a U.S. fiscal stimulus package.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,884.25 per ounce by 1518 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,887.40 per ounce.

With the pandemic roaring back to new record highs across the United States, pressure mounted on lawmakers to deliver more coronavirus relief aid in time for a crucial Friday deadline.

"Gold has attached itself entirely to the negotiations on the stimulus package ... The market will rally if there's positive momentum towards reaching a stimulus deal, and if there's any indication of a delay gold pulls back," said Jeffrey Sica, founder of Circle Squared Alternative Investments.

"Once stimulus gets approved in its entirety I anticipate gold will rally substantially because it's a massive stimulus package."

The precious metal was still up about 2.5% for the week and on track for a third straight weekly gain.

Banking on U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to continue pouring cash into financial markets and keep interest rates low until the U.S. economic recovery is secure, gold hit a peak since Nov. 16 on Thursday.

"The primary focus has been the expectations that we're going to get a stimulus deal," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"The Fed will remain accommodative, and the Congress is finally going to deliver some stimulus, and the current trajectory of the virus is going to warrant even more stimulus once the Biden administration takes over."

The dollar index rebounded from a more than two-year trough, making bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

Silver slipped 0.6% to $25.91 an ounce, platinum was down 0.4% to $1,039.94 and palladium eased 0.6% to $2,327.22 but was up about 0.4% for the week.

