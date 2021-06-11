PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar strengthens on 'transitory' inflation view

By Nakul Iyer

June 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Friday hurt by a resilient dollar as some investors bet that recent spikes in U.S. consumer prices are temporary.

Spot gold XAU= had fallen 0.9% to $1,881.80 per ounce by 10:07 a.m EDT (1407 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down 0.7% at $1,883.30.

The dollar index .DXY rose 0.4%, reducing gold's appeal to investors holding other currencies. USD/

TD Securities commodity strategist Daniel Ghali noted U.S. employment and CPI data had failed to spur gold above $1,900, suggesting inflation hedging flows were slowing at the same time as physical flows were weakening.

"As a result a pullback in gold should unfold," he said.

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation.

While a near-term pullback to $1,850 could be on the cards, gold prices in the medium term should be supported by dovish central bank policies for a prolonged period of time, Ghali said.

Data on Thursday showed U.S. consumer prices rose sharply in May, but analysts say the spike is likely 'transitory' and therefore fears over the Federal Reserve policy tightening have ebbed.

On the Physical front, gold demand crept up this week in top hubs India and China though dealers were still forced to offer discounts. GOL/AS

"With next week's FOMC unlikely to trigger any increased taper focus, the attention will instead turn to Jackson Hole in late August for any announcement about a change in direction," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in a note, referring to the annual central banking conference.

Palladium XPD= rose 0.8% to $2,798.92 and platinum XPT= gained 0.1% to $1,151.52.

Automobile companies had likely already anticipated the impact of the global semiconductor shortage and replenished their inventories of autocatalyst metals platinum and palladium, limiting its impact on price, TD Securities' Ghali said.

Platinum and palladium are used as catalysts in vehicles to reduce emissions.

Meanwhile, silver XAG= were up 0.6% at $28.14 per ounce,

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((nakul.iyer@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0417; Reuters Messaging: nakul.iyer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.