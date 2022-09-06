PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar resumes rally, bond yields rise
* Dollar hits fresh 20-year high
* U.S. 10-Treasury yields at highest since June
* Focus shifts to ECB rate hike on Thursday (Recasts, adds comments and updates prices)
By Brijesh Patel
Sept 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday slipped from a one-week high hit earlier in the session, as the dollar and Treasury yields climbed amid expectations for aggressive monetary policy tightening by major central banks.
Spot gold
U.S. gold futures
Focus this week will be on the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, where it is expected to deliver a 75-basis-point interest rate hike.
Fed fund futures are now pricing in a 73% chance of a
75-basis-point rate hike by the Fed at its Sept. 20-21 policy
meeting.
"There's few forces pressuring the market, all of which have to do with the outlook for monetary policy across the world over the next year," said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.
The dollar jumped to a two decade high after data showed U.S. services industry picked up again in August, making gold more expensive for overseas buyers. [USD/]
Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
"Gold has been dragged lower by the dollar and rising bond yields. In this environment with those two outside markets doing what they're doing, it's pretty hard for gold to sustain any kind of rally," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.
"We could see some bargain hunting that comes in here at these levels. That should keep a floor on this market. However, don't see that substantial upside move here that's sometimes people are looking for in times of uncertainty."
Spot silver
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.