PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar rebound counters Fed relief hopes

By Seher Dareen

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased in choppy trading on Thursday as an uptick in the U.S. dollar offset support from expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow its interest rate hikes after November.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.2% to $1,661.63 per ounce by 10:53 a.m. ET (1453 GMT), while U.S. gold futures GCv1 edged 0.3% lower to $1,664.20.

"Gold seems to be focused on the dollar and technicals here, along with an element of profit taking from yesterday," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities.

The dollar =USD rose 0.4% against its rivals after dropping to a more than one-month low in the last session, making bullion less attractive for overseas buyers.

Data showed U.S. economic growth rebounded more than expected in the third quarter amid a continued decline in the trade deficit. However, the Fed's aggressive interest rate increases curbed consumer spending.

Markets are expecting another 75 basis point (bps) hike in November, with a potential for a smaller increase in December. U.S. rate hikes increase the opportunity cost of holding zero-yielding bullion. FEDWATCH

"It's probably too early to talk about stopping rate increases ... we don't expect a pivot because inflation will continue to be a problem through much of next year," Melek added.

Focus now shifts to U.S. core inflation numbers on Friday and next week's FOMC meeting, which would offer more clarity on the Fed rate-hike trajectory.

Earlier in the day, the European Central Bank raised interest rates for the third meeting in a row and signalled an intention to start mopping up cash from the banking system to fight record-high inflation.

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= fell 0.6% to $19.51 per ounce, platinum XPT= rose 0.8% to $959.01 and palladium XPD= inched 2.1% lower to $1,921.88.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.