PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, cenbank meetings in focus

Credit: REUTERS/PEDRO NUNES

March 17, 2024 — 11:33 pm EDT

Written by Brijesh Patel for Reuters ->

By Brijesh Patel

March 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Monday as the dollar held firm and investors braced for a slew of policy decisions from major global central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve this week.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.4% to $2,147.89 per ounce, as of 0259 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.5% to $2,151.30.

"A fairly hawkish outcome from the Fed has been baked in... it shows a fairly strong consensus that there might only be one or two cuts this year," said Kyle Rodda, a financial market analyst at Capital.com.

The Fed is considered certain to keep rates at 5.25%-5.5% at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday. But there is a possibility that the Fed might signal a higher-for-longer outlook on policy given the stickiness of inflation at both a consumer and producer level.

Traders are now pricing in an about 56% chance of a rate cut in June. FEDWATCH Higher interest rates reduce the appeal of holding non-yielding gold.

Last week, data showed that U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in February and producer prices rose more than expected amid a surge in the cost of goods like gasoline and food.

"If we get a less hawkish outcome from the Fed, there's every reason that we will see a weaker dollar, lower yields, and that could just fuel a rally and provide some fundamental impetus and then you are looking at $2,200 levels," said Rodda.

The dollar =USD held steady near a two-week high against its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. USD/

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan is expected to exit its ultra-dovish monetary policy at its two-day meeting ending on Tuesday. The Bank of England will hold its meeting on Thursday and is expected to stay put on rates.

Spot platinum XPT= eased 0.1% to $932.45 per ounce, palladium XPD= was steady at $1,077.25, and silver XAG= dipped 0.6% to $25.01.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
