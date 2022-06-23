PRECIOUS-Gold slips after Powell reiterates aggressive tightening plan

* Dollar index up 0.3%

By Ashitha Shivaprasad

June 23 (Reuters) - Gold gave up initial gains and edged lower on Thursday as the dollar regained momentum after U.S. Federal Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated more aggressive monetary tightening to tame inflation, even as economic risks mount.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,831.72 per ounce by 12:31 p.m. ET (1631 GMT). U.S. gold futures inched 0.2% lower to $1,834.70.

After Powell said the Fed's commitment to curbing inflation was 'unconditional', the dollar index resumed its uptick, dimming gold's appeal, especially among overseas buyers.

While gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, rising interest rates reduce appeal for the asset, which pays no interest.

The gold and silver markets were also being weighed down by expectations that the overall economic slowdown could also hamper demand for the metals, although "gold's safe haven status is limiting the downside," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

Meanwhile, U.S. yields fell to their lowest in almost two weeks, while fears about an economic slowdown continued to mount, further hurt by Powell's indication that the Fed's fight against inflation may come at the cost of rising unemployment.[US/]

Investors also took stock of data showing a dip in U.S. weekly jobless claims last week as labor market conditions remained tight, though some slowing is emerging. Meanwhile, U.S. business activity slowed considerably in June, a survey showed.

Bank of China International analyst Xiao Fu said while gold will attract buying due to recession risks, the rising rates are very powerful in terms of impacting asset classes, including gold.

Spot silver fell 0.9% to $21.20 per ounce, platinum was down 1.4% at $913.33. Palladium fell 0.9% to $1,847.30.

