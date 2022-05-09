PRECIOUS-Gold slips 1% as dollar, yields advance

* Dollar jumps to highest since 2002

* Dip below $1,850 could signal negative shift for gold- analyst

* UK to hike tariffs on platinum, palladium imports from Russia (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices)

By Eileen Soreng

May 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices retreated 1% on Monday as a firmer dollar and elevated U.S. Treasury yields weighed on the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold was down 1% at $1,864.43 per ounce by 0936 GMT. U.S. gold futures also fell 1% to $1,873.20.

Rival safe haven, the dollar surged to a two-decade high on growing concerns over slowing economic growth and U.S. interest rate hikes, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest since November 2018. [US/]

"Gold is suffering mostly due to the strength of the U.S. dollar," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external market analyst at Kinesis, adding that a fall below the key support level of $1,850 would be a negative signal.

While gold is seen as a safe store of value during times of political and economic crises, it is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates and bond yields, which raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

Two of the Federal Reserve's policy hawks on Friday pushed back on the view that the U.S. central bank missed the boat on the fight against stubborn inflation, citing a tightening of financial conditions that began well before the Fed began raising interest rates in March.

Concerns about global economic growth, fuelled by rapid inflation and heightened geopolitical risks, should somewhat support gold prices, ANZ analysts said in a note. They forecast gold to remain supported at $1,850, with potential to gain further to the $1,950 level.

Stocks fell, weighed down by worries about higher interest rates and a tightened lockdown in Shanghai. [MKTS/GLOB]

Meanwhile, Britain announced on Sunday it would increase tariffs on platinum and palladium imports from Russia and Belarus in a new package of sanctions.

Spot palladium gained 0.6% to $2,058.87 per ounce, while platinum shed 2.7% to $936.93 and silver fell 1.3% to $22.05.

