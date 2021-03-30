PRECIOUS-Gold slides to 3-week low as U.S. yields climb

(Adds analyst comments, updates prices)

* U.S. Treasury yields hit fresh 14-month peak

* Dollar index crosses four-month peak

* Palladium inches up after Monday's 5.5% decline

* Crucial support for gold at $1,670/oz -analyst

March 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices slid on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar climbed on the back of higher Treasury yields and as expectations that speedy vaccinations would improve the economic outlook curbed demand for safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold slipped 0.9% to $1,696.73 per ounce by 0940 GMT. Earlier in the session, bullion fell by as much as 1% to its lowest since March 9 at $1,695.10.

U.S. gold futures fell 1% to $1,697.60 per ounce.

"Gold is under pressure as investors are expecting a strong economic rebound in the U.S. because of the pace of vaccinations there and the stimulus driving investor sentiment and bond yields in the U.S. to new highs again for the year," Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst with ThinkMarkets, said.

The dollar index jumped to a more than four-month high as benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to a 14-month peak on expectations of stronger growth and inflation ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure spending plan. [US/]

Gold is seen as a hedge against rising inflation, but rising Treasury yields have challenged that status as they translate into a higher opportunity cost for holding bullion.

Investors have been piling more money into riskier equity markets than gold, Razaqzada added.

Global stock markets rose as investors focused on the global COVID-19 vaccination programme. [MKTS/GLOB]

"From a technical point of view, the (gold) price is playing with the key level of $1,700. A crucial support is placed at $1,670, a recent low, while the overall scenario for gold remains moderately bearish," ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said in a note.

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.9% at $24.46 an ounce and platinum rose 0.4% to $1,180.40.

