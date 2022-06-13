PRECIOUS-Gold slides over 2%, palladium sheds 7% as dollar stands tall

* Dollar scales fresh 2-decade peak

June 13 (Reuters) - Gold and palladium suffered sharp declines on Monday, as the dollar strengthened on bets for steep interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, eroding appeal for bullion and other precious metals.

Spot gold fell 2.4% to $1,825.61 per ounce by 11:11 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT). U.S. gold futures shed 2.5% to $1,828.10.

The dollar index hit a multi-decade peak, becoming the preferred safe-haven bet at the expense of gold, since rising interest rates reduce appeal for bullion, which pays no interest. [US/] [USD/]

"There's no safety trade anywhere, so gold will be liquidated ... There's a massive correction going on, and when volatility gets that high, you can't find safety or comfort anywhere," said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago. [.N]

The dollar's rally and rising yields are pressuring gold, Streible added.

Hotter-than-expected U.S. CPI data on Friday led to traders now betting on a total of 175 basis point (bps) in rate hikes by September, with many seeing a 27% chance of a 75 bps move this week. [FEDWATCH]

Gold hit a one-month trough of $1,824.63 post the inflation data, but soon bounced back as economic concerns took centre stage, rising as much as 1.5%. That volatility has extended into the current week with bullion beating a sharp retreat from a one-month high hit during the Asian session on Monday.

A break below $1,810/oz could catalyze a substantial selling program, TD Securities said.

Palladium fell as much as 7%, and was last down 6.1% at $1,817.38 per ounce. Silver fell 3.8% to $21.04 an ounce and platinum retreated 4.1% to $933.70.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said in a note that demand concerns due to fresh COVID restrictions in China led to sharp falls in autocatalysts platinum and palladium. (Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 6)

