PRECIOUS-Gold slides as jobs data dampens bets of US rate cut

By Harshit Verma

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Monday, as the dollar and Treasury yields surged after a blowout U.S. jobs report crushed expectations of near-term interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.3% at $2,053.50 per ounce by 0420 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.2% to $2,049.10 per ounce.

"Large speculators and managed funds trimmed long exposure to gold futures for a fourth week ... and with Jerome Powell reiterating three rate cuts for the year, it remains debatable as to whether gold can rally from here," said Matt Simpson, a senior analyst at City Index.

The odds for a cut in May have also lengthened. Lower interest rates boost non-yielding gold's appeal by decreasing the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

The dollar index .DXY hit an eight-week high, making bullion more expensive for other currency holders, while yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose to more than 4%. US/USD/

Data from the U.S. Labor Department showed on Friday that non-farm payrolls increased by 353,000 jobs in January, almost double the 180,000 forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week dismissed the idea of lowering interest rates in the spring, but voiced confidence that inflation would return to the central bank's 2% target.

Investors are awaiting remarks from a host of Fed speakers this week for further clues on rate cuts.

Spot gold price in USD per oz https://reut.rs/3ukTUm0

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.