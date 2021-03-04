PRECIOUS-Gold sinks to 9-month low as Fed remarks boost dollar, bond yields

March 5 (Reuters) - Gold slumped to a near nine-month low on Friday and headed for a third straight weekly decline after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors with his view on rising yields that pushed up the dollar and bond yields.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold eased 0.2% to $1,693.79 per ounce by 0055 GMT, having earlier dropped to its lowest since June 8 at $1,688.96. It was down 2.3% for the week so far.

* U.S. gold futures dropped 0.6% to $1,691.20.

* Powell on Thursday repeated his pledge to keep credit loose and said although the rise in yields was "notable", he did not consider it a "disorderly" move.

* The U.S. 10-year yield topped 1.5%, while the dollar surged to three-month highs. Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest.[USD/][US/]

* U.S. jobless claims rose last week after brutal winter storms in mid-February.

* The amount of gold held by exchange traded funds fell by 84.7 tonnes worth $4.6 billion in February, the World Gold Council (WGC) said.

* CME Group Inc decreased margins for COMEX 100 Gold Futures contracts by 9.1%.

* Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust fell 0.4% on Thursday.[GOL/ETF]

* Silver rose 0.2% to $25.35 an ounce, but was down 5% for the week so far, its worst since late-November.

* Palladium climbed 0.2% to $2,343.55. Platinum shed 1.2% to $1,113.02.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial Orders MM

Jan 0745 France Reserve Assets Total

Feb 0830 UK

Halifax House Prices MM Feb 1330 US

Non-Farm Payrolls

Feb 1330 US

Unemployment Rate

Feb 1330 US

Average Earnings YY

Feb 1330 US

International Trade

Jan 2000 US

Federal Reserve issues Consumer Credit for January (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((Sumita.Layek@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 8061822693; Reuters Messaging: Sumita.Layek.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.