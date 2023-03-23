PRECIOUS-Gold shines as bets on Fed pause gain momentum

By Ashitha Shivaprasad

March 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices extended gains on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled a potential end to its monetary tightening cycle could be on the horizon.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.4% at $1,976.80 per ounce, as of 0910 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 gained 1.5% to $1,979.20.

The dollar .DXY fell 0.2%, making gold more attractive for overseas buyers. USD/

"The thought of peak U.S. rates being within reach is bolstering prices of the zero-yielding precious metal," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.

"As long as market expectations for a 2023 rate cut remain intact, gold may well revisit the psychologically-important $2,000 mark."

The Fed on Wednesday raised rates by a quarter of a percentage point, but indicated it was on the verge of pausing further increases in borrowing costs given concerns about the banking sector after two U.S. lenders collapsed earlier this month.

Fed policymakers believe beating back inflation may require just one more interest-rate hike this year. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his news conference warned that the Fed would do "enough" to bring inflation down to 2%, and raise rates higher if it needed to. FEDWATCH

Goldman Sachs raised its gold price forecasts, describing it as the best hedge against financial risks, joining similar upward revisions by Citi, ANZ and Commerzbank.

Gold on Monday hit an one-year high, breaching the key $2,000 on safe-haven demand spurred by the banking turmoil, though later ceded some ground after the rescue of Credit Suisse.

It may rise into a range of $1,992-$2,009 per ounce, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates for the 11th time in a row later on Thursday.

Spot silver XAG= slipped 0.8% to $22.85 per ounce, platinum XPT= added 1.1% at $988.23, and palladium XPD= gained 0.9% to $1,464.01.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

