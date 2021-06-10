PRECIOUS-Gold shakes off losses to edge up after U.S. CPI data

By Nakul Iyer

June 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices reversed early losses to edge up on Thursday after data showed U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected last month.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.2% to $1,891.21 per ounce by 9:55 a.m. EDT (1355 GMT), having earlier hit its lowest level since June 4 at $1,875.89.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 dropped 0.1% to $1,893.30 per ounce.

"The key takeaway (from the inflation data) is that this market is firmly believing that the U.S. Federal Reserve is not going to change stance anytime soon and the (accommodative policy) playbook for gold remains," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Some pricing pressures remain for gold, but ultimately the belief that "runaway" inflation, which could trigger a Fed policy tightening, is unlikely and that should keep gold supported, Moya said, adding that the Fed's policy meeting next week could act as a near-term catalyst to push gold prices higher.

Data showed U.S. consumer prices increased further in May as the coronavirus pandemic's easing grip on the economy continued to boost domestic demand. Weekly jobless claims also dropped to their lowest level in nearly 15 months.

But given that current price hikes are transitory and likely tied to the economic recovery, safe-haven demand should wane and gold prices should move lower, said Carsten Menke, an analyst at Julius Baer.

Investors also took stock of the European Central Bank policy decision to continue to run its emergency bond purchases at a higher pace than at the start of the year.

Gold's modest gains occurred in the face of a slight rise in U.S. treasury yields.

Higher yields threaten gold's appeal as they raise the opportunity cost of holding non interest-bearing bullion.

Silver XAG= rose 0.4% to $27.87 per ounce, palladium XPD= dropped 0.6% to $2,763.02, while platinum XPT= was down 0.8% at $1,141.19.

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)

((nakul.iyer@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0417; Reuters Messaging: nakul.iyer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.