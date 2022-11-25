PRECIOUS-Gold set to snap three-session gaining run on dollar rebound

By Seher Dareen

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices retreated on Friday as the U.S. dollar regained ground, after the non-yielding metal posted gains in the previous three sessions on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would scale back its rate-hiking stance.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.3% to $1,749.96 per ounce by 10:43 a.m. ET (1543 GMT), coming off a one-week high hit earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures GCv1 was also up 0.3% to $1,750.10.

With bullion tracking the dollar and low-volume trading, "it's not going to take much to move the market in either direction and probably going to continue to see more of the same throughout the day," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

The dollar .DXY gained 0.3%, making greenback-priced gold more expensive for overseas buyers. USD/

World's top gold consumer China on Friday reported a , as cities across the country continued to enforce mobility measures and other curbs to control outbreaks.

"The COVID situation in China doesn't appear to be getting any better, so that's going to be a front burner issue for the marketplace, not only gold, but for all the markets here for the next couple of weeks," Wyckoff highlighted.

This year's high interest rate hikes from the U.S. Fed have kept a leash on non-yielding gold's traditional status as a hedge against inflation and other uncertainties, with traders expecting a smaller 50 bps rate increase at the December meeting. FEDWATCH

"With a continued lack of buying interest from ETF investor and increased competition from bonds as yields drop, a further gold extension above the important $1,800 area will likely require further declines in the yields and the dollar," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said in a note. GOL/ETF

Silver XAG= dropped 0.9% to $21.31, but was up about 1.9% for the week. Spot platinum XPT= fell 1.3% to $975.00 per ounce. Palladium XPD= dipped 3.9% to $1,806.83, and was set for a weekly loss.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.