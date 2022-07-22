PRECIOUS-Gold set to snap 5-week losing streak on softer dollar, yields

* Fed to hold policy meeting on July 26-27

July 22 (Reuters) - Gold bounced toward its first weekly gain in six weeks on Friday as a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar's overall decline bolstered non-yielding bullion's safe-haven appeal as economic risks persisted.

Spot gold was up 1% to $1,736.19 per ounce by 10:02 a.m. EDT (1402 GMT). It was on course for about a 1% weekly rise, following a strong rebound from more than a one-year low of $1,680.25 on Thursday.

U.S. gold futures rose 1.3% to $1,735.40.

The rebound was helped by a retreat in U.S. 10-year Treasury yields.

Boosting gold's allure for overseas buyers, the dollar index, also a rival safe haven, headed for its first weekly fall in four weeks as disappointing U.S. data dampened expectations of a large 100-basis-point (bps) interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its July 26-27 policy meeting. [US/]

The lower dollar, declining growth stocks and the dip in yields are all helping gold, said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

While the Fed meeting is likely to be a "high-volatility event" for gold, there may not be many steep hikes after the one next week, Streible added.

Rising U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. [USD/]

"Assuming the Fed hikes by 75 bps in July, we believe the bulk of the near-term downside risk has been priced in; but the longer-term trend is still to the downside," Standard Chartered analyst Suki Cooper said in a note.

But gold could also find support from a price-responsive physical market and if recession risks deepen, Cooper added.

In the physical markets, demand picked up in some Asian hubs this week as softer prices drew buyers, allowing dealers in India to narrow discounts. [GOL/]

Spot silver fell 0.1% at $18.82 per ounce while platinum rose 1.4% to $883.81.

Palladium rose 5.6% to $1,999.19 after rising nearly 7% earlier in the session. (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Arundhati Sarkar; Editing by Paul Simao) ((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 6)

