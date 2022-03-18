US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold set for worst week since November as safe-haven demand eases

Credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

Gold was on track for its biggest weekly drop in nearly four months on Friday, after demand for the safe-haven metal was hit by hopes of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine as well as a U.S. interest rate hike.

* Silver heads for worst week since late-Jan

* Palladium down more than 10% this week

By Brijesh Patel

March 18 (Reuters) - Gold was on track for its biggest weekly drop in nearly four months on Friday, after demand for the safe-haven metal was hit by hopes of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine as well as a U.S. interest rate hike.

Spot gold slipped 0.6% to $1,931.90 per ounce, as of 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT) and U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,930.80, weighed by a stronger dollar.

The dollar jumped 0.4% against its rivals, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers. [USD/]

"We have seen the invasion-driven momentum and speculative fury (for gold) massively cool off over the past ten days," said David Jones, chief market strategist at Capital.com.

Bullion is down about 2.7% this week as optimism over the peace talks lifted sentiment in wider financial markets this week, denting demand for safe-haven assets. [MKTS/GLOB]

"If there is a ceasefire or some sort of a deal, gold could drop fairly quickly," said Edward Meir, analyst with ED&F Man Capital Markets.

Also adding pressure to bullion, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point this week and forecast an aggressive plan to push borrowing costs to restrictive levels next year.

Higher interest rates tend to raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold.

However, Standard Chartered analyst Suki Cooper said in a note that the hawkish Fed did not derail the positive sentiment towards gold and that current geopolitical risk had raised inflation concerns, reigniting longer-term interest in gold.

Spot palladium edged up 0.1% to $2,513.35 per ounce, but was set for a weekly fall of more than 10% as fears about supply from top producer Russia eased.

Silver fell 1.2% to $25.02 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.8% to $1,028.83.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 6)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

