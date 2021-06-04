PRECIOUS-Gold set for worst week since March; focus on U.S. jobs data

By Arundhati Sarkar

June 4 (Reuters) - Gold was set for its biggest weekly decline since March on Friday, pressured by a firm dollar and a raft of recent strong U.S. economic readings, with focus now on U.S. non-farm payrolls data that could offer further clues on monetary policy.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% at $1,869.10 per ounce by 0909 GMT, after hitting its lowest since May 19 at $1,855.59.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were trading 0.1% lower at $1,871.60 per ounce.

While the U.S. private payrolls data has already raised concerns about early tapering by the Federal Reserve, much really hinges on Friday's job figures, as "gold has been building up for a correction for quite a long time now", said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

"If gold stays above $1,825 then the market will view this current correction just as a mild one within a strong uptrend," Hansen added.

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped below 400,000 last week, while U.S. private employers stepped up hiring in May.

The dollar index .DXY jumped to a three-week high, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, while the benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR rose to 1.63%. USD/US/

A shift to tighter policy from the Fed could cut some of gold's appeal.

Meanwhile, European stocks and oil steadied as markets braced for further signs the U.S. economic recovery.

"Stronger-than-expected U.S. non-farm payroll data has scope to dent gold's rally further in the near term, especially if yields rise sharply, and the USD strengthens," Standard Chartered analyst Suki Cooper said in a note.

Elsewhere, silver XAG= slipped 0.3% to $27.38 per ounce and was on track for the biggest weekly fall since late March.

Palladium XPD= fell 0.3% to $2,831.31 and platinum XPT= was down 0.6% to $1,150.14

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

