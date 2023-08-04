News & Insights

US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold set for worst week in six as US yields surge before jobs data

Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

August 04, 2023 — 12:37 am EDT

Written by Swati Verma for Reuters ->

By Swati Verma

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices looked set to post their worst week in six on Friday as investors braced for a closely watched U.S. jobs report after a string of solid economic data this week drove Treasury yields to nine-month highs.

Spot gold XAU= was little changed at $1,935.07 per ounce by 0412 GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.1% to $1,970.30.

Gold prices have declined more than 1% so far this week, having slipped to their lowest level since July 11 in the last session.

U.S. long-term Treasury yields climbed to their highest since November on Thursday after employment and other economic data pointed to easing inflation. US/

Non-farm payrolls (NFP) data due at 1230 GMT will be the next focus for further clues about the U.S. economy's strength. US/

"For gold to start making some forward progress we will likely need to see an adverse reaction of the dollar to the NFP figures," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

"But for the meantime, gold is trading tightly and without much spark, mostly because it's losing out in terms of relative yield attractiveness."

The Bank of England on Thursday warned that borrowing costs were likely to stay high for some time, while a European Central Bank board member made the case for keeping the ECB's interest rates at their current high level for longer.

Rising bond yields dampen the appeal of gold, which pays no interest.

On a technical basis, Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific, OANDA, sees key near-term support for gold at $1,925, a fall below which exposes the metal to its 200-day moving average at $1,895.

Spot silver XAG= fell 0.2% to $23.51 per ounce and platinum XPT= was flat at $914.17. Both metals were set for third consecutive weekly loss.

Palladium XPD= dropped 0.9% to $1,247.76.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8894503862;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.