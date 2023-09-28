PRECIOUS-Gold set for worst month in seven on elevated US rates outlook

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Friday braced for their biggest monthly fall since February, hovering around levels at over six-month lows on the prospects of higher-for-longer interest rates ahead of a widely watched U.S. inflation print due later in the day.

Bullion was set for a nearly 4% decline this month and its second consecutive quarterly drop, with both the dollar and 10-year Treasury yields headed for their best quarters in four. USD/US/

Data on Thursday showed the U.S. economy maintained a fairly solid pace of growth in the second quarter.

Markets positioned for the August personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge due at 1230 GMT.

Gold would need to see a weaker dollar and bond yields to claw its way back above $1,900, which "could require a particularly weak set of inflation figures and for hawkish Fed bets to be scaled back," said Matt Simpson, a senior analyst at City Index.

"But right now, that appears unlikely."

Platinum XPT= gained 1% to $913.43 and palladium XPD= added 0.7% to $1,280.62, both poised to squeeze out quarterly gains, if trend holds.

Spot gold price in USD per oz https://tmsnrt.rs/469ubL4

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.