PRECIOUS-Gold set for weekly gain, traders eye U.S. jobs data

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

January 05, 2023 — 07:55 pm EST

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Friday as cautious investors positioned themselves for key U.S. jobs data, but the safe-haven bullion was still bound for a third straight weekly gain.

* Spot gold XAU= held its ground at $1,833.36 per ounce, as of 0035 GMT. For the week so far, it is up about 0.5%.

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 inched 0.2% lower at $1,837.40.

* The market's focus shifts to the U.S. Labor Department's closely watched nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data due at 1330 GMT.

* U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in December while number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped to a three-month low last week, pointing to a still-tight labour market that could force the Fed to keep hiking interest rates.

* Few Fed officials on Thursday reiterated their fight to lower inflation back to its 2% target, but St. Louis leader James Bullard said 2023 could finally bring some welcome relief on the inflation front.

* Bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation, but rising interest rates tend to weigh on non-yielding gold.

* The European Central Bank interest rates should reach a peak by this summer and hikes should not be "too mechanical", French ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday.

* Spot silver XAG= held steady at $23.22, while platinum XPT= lost 0.2% to $1,056.16 and palladium XPD= fell 0.4% to $1,737.59.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Japan JibunBK Comp Op Final SA Dec

0030 Japan JibunBK SVC PMI Final SA Dec

0700 Germany Industrial Orders MM Nov

0700 Germany Manufacturing O/P Cur Price SA Nov

0700 Germany Consumer Goods SA Nov

0700 UK Halifax House Prices MM, YY Dec

0745 France Reserve Assets Total Dec

0930 UK All-Sector PMI Dec

1000 EU HICP Flash YY Dec

1000 EU HICP-X F, E, A&T Flash MM, YY Dec

1000 EU Consumer Confid. Final Dec

1330 US Non-Farm Payrolls Dec

1330 US Unemployment Rate Dec

1500 US Factory Orders MM Nov

1500 US ISM N-Mfg PMI Dec

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

