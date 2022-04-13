PRECIOUS-Gold set for weekly gain as Ukraine, inflation boost demand
April 14 (Reuters) - Gold was flat on Thursday but prices were set for a second consecutive weekly gain, as the Ukraine crisis and broadening inflationary pressures lifted the safe-haven metal's appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold
* The metal has gained about 1.7% so far in the week. Most markets will be closed on Friday for a holiday.
* U.S. President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in military assistance to Ukraine on Wednesday, ahead of a wider Russian assault expected in eastern Ukraine.
* Non-yielding bullion is considered a safe store of value during uncertain times and a hedge against inflation.
* The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell on Wednesday, after gaining steadily earlier this month - driven by expectations of more aggressive Federal Reserve tightening to combat inflation - and reached as high as 2.836% on Tuesday, ahead of U.S. inflation figures. [US/]
* While gold is considered a hedge against inflation, higher U.S. interest rates and yields increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion.
* The U.S. dollar index eased off May 2020 highs following a dip in Treasury yields, making gold less attractive for other currency holders. [USD/]
* Traders now look forward to the European Central Bank meeting later in the day to see whether they were in the same, more hawkish mood as their global peers.
* Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 1% to 1,104.42 tonnes on Wednesday. [GOL/ETF]
* Spot silver
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1145 EU
ECB Deposit Rate
April
1145 EU
ECB Refinancing Rate
April
1230 US
Retail Sales MM
March
1230 US
Initial Jobless Clm
weekly
1400 US
U Mich Sentiment Prelim April
1300 - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva discusses
upcoming IMF/World Bank spring meetings
1230 - Press conference following ECB Governing Council
1300 - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva discusses
upcoming IMF/World Bank spring meetings
1230 - Press conference following ECB Governing Council
meeting in Frankfurt
